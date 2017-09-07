Vans’ New Studio Makes Custom Shoes From Start to Finish in 15 Minutes

Vans Waffle Works design platform YouTube: Strictly Waffles

Nike this week unveiled its new Makers’ Experience program, which allows users to create custom shoes in under one hour. But action sports mainstay Vans could have an even faster personalized sneaker offering on the way.

A YouTube video shared by Vans fan site Strictly Waffles gives an early look at the brands’ upcoming Waffle Works Innovation Studio. According to the site, the Waffle Works platform can produce a customized pair of shoes from concept to final product within just 15 minutes.

“Imagine walking into Vans with a painting you made, a photo you took or your daughter’s latest crayon portrait of you,” explained Strictly Waffles’ Eddie Nelson. “You walk up to the new Waffle Works kiosk and AirDrop your image to the interface … One grande latte later, you walk back into Vans and pick up your very own, one-of-a-kind custom Vans.”

Not only are the customization possibilities endless, so is the studio’s location, as the platform is completely mobile. However, Nelson notes that fans may have to wait a while to put the technology to use.

“There are still some kinks to be worked out, but Safir [Bellali, director of design innovation at Vans] says we should be seeing this rolled out in 2018 sometime,” Nelson said.

