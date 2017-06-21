The Latest Vans Collaboration Celebrates Not Going With the Norm

The Vault by Vans x Brand Dead collection. Vans

Vans embraces collaboration with creatives. It’s latest project, released under its Vault by Vans banner, features three classic styles reimagined by artist collective Brain Dead.

The footwear and apparel collection, which Vans stated is “inspired by the spirit of subculture” and “the post-punk world,” boasts nine items in total, including three sneaker selections. The shoes reimagined by Brain Dead for the pack are the Old Skool LX, the Era LX and the Classic Slip-On LX.

Brain Dead’s co-founder Kyle Ng ventured from Los Angeles to New York City on Tuesday to unveil the line. During a media event, Ng explained the inspiration behind the collection to Footwear News.

“Me and my partner collect underground comics, weird books and ‘zines, and we wanted to make a shoe based off of printed material,” Kyle Ng said. “The colorways are taken from old ‘zine flyers we had, like the pinks and greens you find on photocopied paper.”

The Old Skool LX in the pack is executed with a green upper, the Era LX employs pink, and yellow adorns the Classic Slip-On LX. All three looks boast bold graphics and Brain Dead’s signature pictograms in black, which are printed on the panels, sidewalls and footbed.

The Vault by Vans x Brain Dead collection arrives in select Vault by Vans accounts, as well as vans.com/vault, on Saturday.

The U.S.-based stores stocking the collab are Bodega, Need Supply, St. Alfred, The Webster and Kith. The pack is available in Canada at OTH, Roden Gray, Nomad, Rooney and J2. To buy it in Europe, visit Footpatrol, Dover Street Market, Slam Jam, Starcow, Firmament or Goodhood. And American Rag Cie, Dover Street Market, Laced, Highs and Lows and Up There Store will stock the collaboration in the Asia Pacific.

Ng told FN that another collaboration with Vans isn’t in the works, but if another were to happen, he’d like to work with the Lampin and Half Cab models.