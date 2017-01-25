Puma’s Usain Bolt Stripped of Gold Medal After Relay Teammate’s Failed Drug Test

Puma-sponsored athlete Usain Bolt. Courtesy of Puma.

Usain Bolt has one fewer gold medal to his name, thanks to a teammate’s positive test for a banned substance.

According to multiple reports, the International Olympic Committee stripped Bolt of an Olympic gold medal — one of his nine overall — after Jamaica teammate Nesta Carter failed a drug test. Carter, who participated in the 4x100m relay at the 2008 Games in Beijing alongside Bolt, reportedly tested positive for a banned substance in the reanalysis of urine and blood samples.

The gold medal in the 2008 Games was one of two Carter won in his Olympic career; he also won the gold in the 4x100m relay in the 2012 Games in London.

Usain Bolt strikes his “lightning bolt” pose after winning the 100-meter at the Rio Olympics REX Shutterstock.

With the medal being stripped from Bolt for his teammate’s transgression, the fastest man in the world can no longer say he completed the “triple-triple” — standing atop the podium nine times total, with wins in three events (100m, 200m and 4x100m relay) in three consecutive Olympic Games.

In the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Bolt ran a time of 9.81 seconds in the 100m, 19.78 seconds in the 200m, and was the anchor leg in Jamaica’s time of 37.94 seconds in the 4x100m relay.

Usain Bolt celebrates with his gold Puma spikes in hand. REX Shutterstock.

