Urban Outfitters Just Released 8 One-of-a-Kind Vans Sneakers, and They’re Selling Out Fast

The customized-sneaker trend is showing no signs of slowing down, and retailer Urban Outfitters is getting in on the action by releasing exclusive one-of-a-kind designs of the iconic Vans Sk8-Hi.
Part of the retailer’s UO Design campaign, this drop includes eight unique styles that combine a variety of colors, materials and textures. Highlights include a hand-painted neon pink and purple look, tropical patterns and grungy raw, frayed edges.
Due to their extremely limited nature — just one pair of each style is available — many of the UO Design x Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers have already sold out for their retail price of $80. However, you can shop the remaining styles below while they last.
For readers who have their hearts set on a pair that has already sold out, keep an eye on this eBay link to see if one of the rare sneakers becomes available for purchase.
UO Design x Vans Sk8-Hi Neon Pink, $80; urbanoutfitters.com
UO Design x Vans Sk8-Hi Tropical, $80; urbanoutfitters.com
