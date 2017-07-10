Urban Outfitters Just Released 8 One-of-a-Kind Vans Sneakers, and They’re Selling Out Fast

UO Design x Vans Sk8-Hi Neon Pink Urban Outfitters

The customized-sneaker trend is showing no signs of slowing down, and retailer Urban Outfitters is getting in on the action by releasing exclusive one-of-a-kind designs of the iconic Vans Sk8-Hi.

Part of the retailer’s UO Design campaign, this drop includes eight unique styles that combine a variety of colors, materials and textures. Highlights include a hand-painted neon pink and purple look, tropical patterns and grungy raw, frayed edges.

Due to their extremely limited nature — just one pair of each style is available — many of the UO Design x Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers have already sold out for their retail price of $80. However, you can shop the remaining styles below while they last.

For readers who have their hearts set on a pair that has already sold out, keep an eye on this eBay link to see if one of the rare sneakers becomes available for purchase.

