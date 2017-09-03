Shop Sneakers, Shoes and More College Swag to Support Your Team This Fall

View Slideshow Michigan State v Bowling Green. REX Shutterstock

It’s that time of the year again.

It’s time for back to school and college sports. So, to help you support your team, FN rounded up some of the biggest schools in college sports and pulled swag from each of them. Shop sneakers in your team’s colors, bags, apparel and more below.

Indian Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Store

Skicks Indiana Hoosiers High Top Shoes, $64.99; bigtenstore.com; Women’s Indiana Hoosiers Knotted Cotton Bow Headband, $12.99; bigtenstore.com; Indiana Hoosiers Clear Basic Messenger Tote Bag, $11.99; bigtenstore.com

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Store

Skicks Ohio State Buckeyes Low Top Shoes, $59.99; bigtenstore.com; Women’s Dooney & Bourke Black Ohio State Buckeyes Triple Zip Crossbody Purse, $128; bigtenstore.com; Women’s Gray/White Ohio State Buckeyes Lurex Striped Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, $69.99; bigtenstore.com

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels Lids/Go Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels Nike NCAA Free Trainer V7 Week Zero Shoes, $110; lids.com; Women’s Stadium Athletic Carolina Blue North Carolina Tar Heels Arch Name Pullover Hoodie, $34.99; goheels.com; Women’s ZooZatz North Carolina Tar Heels Stacked Logo Compression Shorts, $34.99; goheels.com

To shop more college swag, check out the gallery ahead.

