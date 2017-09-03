Shop Sneakers, Shoes and More College Swag to Support Your Team This Fall

It’s that time of the year again.
It’s time for back to school and college sports. So, to help you support your team, FN rounded up some of the biggest schools in college sports and pulled swag from each of them. Shop sneakers in your team’s colors, bags, apparel and more below.
Indian Hoosiers
Skicks Indiana Hoosiers High Top Shoes, $64.99; bigtenstore.com; Women’s Indiana Hoosiers Knotted Cotton Bow Headband, $12.99; bigtenstore.com; Indiana Hoosiers Clear Basic Messenger Tote Bag, $11.99; bigtenstore.com
Ohio State Buckeyes
Skicks Ohio State Buckeyes Low Top Shoes, $59.99; bigtenstore.com; Women’s Dooney & Bourke Black Ohio State Buckeyes Triple Zip Crossbody Purse, $128; bigtenstore.com; Women’s Gray/White Ohio State Buckeyes Lurex Striped Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, $69.99; bigtenstore.com
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels Nike NCAA Free Trainer V7 Week Zero Shoes, $110; lids.com; Women’s Stadium Athletic Carolina Blue North Carolina Tar Heels Arch Name Pullover Hoodie, $34.99; goheels.com; Women’s ZooZatz North Carolina Tar Heels Stacked Logo Compression Shorts, $34.99; goheels.com
To shop more college swag, check out the gallery ahead.
