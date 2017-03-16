This Limited-Edition Adidas NMD Collaboration Will Be Released March 25

The United Arrows & Sons x Adidas NMD CS1. Adidas

Adidas’ sock-like version of the NMD, the NMD CS1, is releasing in a new limited-edition look later this month.

This collaboration, which features both footwear and apparel, is in partnership with Japanese fashion brand and retailer United Arrows & Sons.

For this take on the NMD CS1 (also known as the NMD City Sock), Adidas and United Arrows & Sons tapped typography designer Mikitype to adorn the sneaker with unique Katakana graphics that reference the participating brands.

Mikitype’s art can be seen on the front EVA plug, heel tab, and medial patches of the sneaker, which also features a black Primeknit upper, full-length Boost cushioning and a translucent gum rubber outsole.

The brands didn’t stop at the sneakers, as this collaboration also features tracksuits inspired by heritage Adidas looks. The co-branded apparel is available in black and burgundy and also features graphics by Mikitype.

This collection is slotted for a March 18 pre-release — presumed to be an exclusive launch at United Arrows & Sons locations — followed by a wider global launch from select Adidas Originals retailers on March 25.

