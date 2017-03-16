This Limited-Edition Adidas NMD Collaboration Will Be Released March 25

By / 1 hour ago
United Arrows & Sons x Adidas
The United Arrows & Sons x Adidas NMD CS1.
Adidas

Adidas’ sock-like version of the NMD, the NMD CS1, is releasing in a new limited-edition look later this month.

This collaboration, which features both footwear and apparel, is in partnership with Japanese fashion brand and retailer United Arrows & Sons.

Related
Nike Honors Cristiano Ronaldo With New Air Force 1s Releasing Soon

For this take on the NMD CS1 (also known as the NMD City Sock), Adidas and United Arrows & Sons tapped typography designer Mikitype to adorn the sneaker with unique Katakana graphics that reference the participating brands.

Mikitype’s art can be seen on the front EVA plug, heel tab, and medial patches of the sneaker, which also features a black Primeknit upper, full-length Boost cushioning and a translucent gum rubber outsole.

United Arrows & Sons x Adidas NMD CS1The United Arrows & Sons x Adidas NMD CS1 features a black Primeknit upper, white Boost cushioning and a gum rubber outsole. Adidas

The brands didn’t stop at the sneakers, as this collaboration also features tracksuits inspired by heritage Adidas looks. The co-branded apparel is available in black and burgundy and also features graphics by Mikitype.

This collection is slotted for a March 18 pre-release — presumed to be an exclusive launch at United Arrows & Sons locations — followed by a wider global launch from select Adidas Originals retailers on March 25.

United Arrows & Sons x Adidas OriginalsLooks from the United Arrows & Sons x Adidas Originals collaboration. Adidas
United Arrows & Sons x Adidas OriginalsAn on-foot look at the United Arrows & Sons x Adidas NMD CS1. Adidas
United Arrows & Sons x Adidas OriginalsAn on-foot look at the United Arrows & Sons x Adidas NMD CS1 paired with the red tracksuit from the collection. Adidas
United Arrows & Sons x Adidas OriginalsThe United Arrows & Sons x Adidas Originals collection features vintage-inspired tracksuits. Adidas

Want more?

Adidas Is Releasing a Limited-Edition NMD Collaboration on March 18

Sneaker Customizer Creates the World’s First Adidas NMD High-Top

Is This Adidas Boost Sneaker the Next NMD?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s