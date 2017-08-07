Teva Teams Up With Japanese Brand for Limited-Edition Unisex Sandal

Snow Peak x Teva Hurricane XLT sandal. Courtesy of brand

Outdoor footwear brand Teva has a new partner: Japanese outdoor apparel and gear company Snow Peak.

The two are collaborating on a single limited-edition sport style that combines their design and performance capabilities. The sandal officially goes on sale Sept. 1, with online pre-orders available today online for $160.

The unisex style is based on Teva’s best-selling Hurricane XLT model, featuring adjustable straps made from nylon combined with synthetic leather in Snow Peak’s symbolic color Indigo C/N to enhance the strength of the outdoors. Finished with a waterproof, durable rubber for the outsole, the sandal is built for high-performance outdoor activities as well as casualwear.

Snow Peak was founded in 1958 by Yukio Yamai, a mountaineer. The company is based in Sanjo City, near a mountain range that evokes a strong connection to the outdoors.

Teva was born in the Grand Canyon in 1984 by a river guide who wanted a shoe that wouldn’t float away. He devised a design by rigging two Velcro watchbands to an old pair of flip-flops.

