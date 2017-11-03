These Limited-Edition Air Jordans Are Only Releasing One Place in the World This Weekend

When it comes to pioneering streetwear as we know it today, there aren’t many retailers as formative as Los Angeles’ Union. The store first opened its doors in New York City in 1989 and was cofounded by Supreme founder James Jebbia. Yet, despite its longstanding presence in the streetwear space, one iconic company Union has never collaborated with is Jordan Brand — until now.
For the first time, Jordan and Union will team up for a limited-edition makeup that combines two of the Air Jordan 1’s most coveted styles; the “Black/Metallic Gold” patent leather look (first released in 2003, followed by a similar colorway in 2013) and 2016’s mismatched “Top Three” homage to the sneaker’s original colors.
🔥Here it is Yo! Our official @jumpman23 release for @complexcon – first come first serve! '85 Hustle In 1972, @nike was birthed out of the idea of running faster. In 1985, that same defiant spirit helped birth the idea of flying higher. Different game, same hustle. This weekend at Complex Con , we will be releasing a limited run of the AJ I Gold Top 3 It’s the AJ I we have all come to know and love fabricated in patten leather and gold…why? Cause we can! Come and get it!!!! #unioncomplexcon
The result is an all-patent leather build that mixes up its color blocking for an asymmetrical look. Both shoes feature black toes and eyestays and gold heels, but the rest of their panels are swapped, including the tongue and outsole.
According to Union, this limited-edition Jordan 1 High OG “Gold Top Three” style will be released exclusively at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., this weekend. A wider release has not been confirmed.
Readers who can’t make it to ComplexCon can still shop other Air Jordan 1 High OG styles available now from Nike’s e-commerce site via the link below.
