Undercover Designer Jun Takahashi Gives the Nike Special Field Boot an Edgy Makeover

Undercover's upcoming Nike SFB Jungle Dunk collaboration. Instagram

Nike and Undercover designer Jun Takahashi will soon add to their collaborative offerings with the release of a new hybrid lifestyle sneaker.

Shifting gears from the performance-driven sneakers and apparel featured in his Nike Gyakusou collections, Takahashi’s latest collaboration with Nike is the SFB Jungle Dunk. Like its name suggests, the shoe is a hybrid of Nike’s Special Field Boot — which recently inspired the popular SF AF-1 — and the retro Dunk basketball sneaker.

The result of the melded styles sees a Dunk-inspired upper infused with rugged details such as taped seams and support in the form of Huarache-like heel counters and overlays. At the bottom, a revamped version of the Special Field Boots’ chunky sole makes an appearance, adding both function and style to the lifestyle sneaker.

Undercover branding is featured on both the tongue and heel pull tab, while each shoe features text reading “CHAOS” (left) and “BALANCE” (right).

The Undercover x Nike SFB Jungle Dunk will be available in white/royal blue and navy/black colorways at select Nike Sportswear retailers worldwide on Wednesday for $250.

