Under Armour Floods Social Media With Tom Brady and Julio Jones Content

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. AP Images.

If there was any confusion as to the brand two of the NFL’s biggest Super Bowl-bound stars were aligned with, Under Armour made sure this weekend that you know they rep the UA.

Before and during this weekend’s conference championship action, the Baltimore-based athletic giant flooded its social media accounts with content featuring Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. The images and video posted via Instagram and Twitter showcase the brand’s latest and greatest in footwear and apparel.

Tom Brady in an Under Armour social media post over NFL conference championship weekend. Twitter: @underarmour

Under Armour featured posts with Brady — a four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback — wearing its UA Threadborne apparel and TB12 Recovery Sleepwear. For those wondering what the decorated quarterback trains in, UA may have provided a glimpse: When promoting the UA Threadborne apparel, Brady was wearing a black and white pair of the UA Speedform Amp.

Under Armour UA SpeedForm AMP, $119.99 (on sale for $89.99); ua.com

Content with Jones was posted far less than Brady, but was still a presence on Instagram and Twitter. Although the standout receiver was used to promote the UA Swacket, a hybrid sweatshirt and jacket, Jones is known for dominating defenses in selections from the brand’s UA Mercenary franchise.

Julio Jones’ custom UA Mercenary cleats worn against the Green Bay Packers. AP Images.

Super Bowl LI is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. Check out some of the Instagram and Twitter posts from the weekend below.

Another playoff win in the books. Another ring in his sights. The GOAT is headed to Houston. #IWILL pic.twitter.com/CfDtrTs5iC — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) January 23, 2017

Breaking News. Getting to 11 League Championships takes work. #IWILL Shop Armour Baselayer: https://t.co/mncyGbZuvh pic.twitter.com/MtA9etd3BH — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) January 22, 2017

8:30 tonight is Sleepy Time. 6:40 tomorrow night is Winning Time. Rest. Win. Repeat. #IWILL Shop TB12 Recovery Sleepwear by clicking the link in our bio. A video posted by Under Armour (@underarmour) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:28pm PST