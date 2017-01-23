Under Armour Floods Social Media With Tom Brady and Julio Jones Content

If there was any confusion as to the brand two of the NFL’s biggest Super Bowl-bound stars were aligned with, Under Armour made sure this weekend that you know they rep the UA.
Before and during this weekend’s conference championship action, the Baltimore-based athletic giant flooded its social media accounts with content featuring Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. The images and video posted via Instagram and Twitter showcase the brand’s latest and greatest in footwear and apparel.
Under Armour featured posts with Brady — a four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback — wearing its UA Threadborne apparel and TB12 Recovery Sleepwear. For those wondering what the decorated quarterback trains in, UA may have provided a glimpse: When promoting the UA Threadborne apparel, Brady was wearing a black and white pair of the UA Speedform Amp.
Under Armour UA SpeedForm AMP, $119.99 (on sale for $89.99); ua.com
Content with Jones was posted far less than Brady, but was still a presence on Instagram and Twitter. Although the standout receiver was used to promote the UA Swacket, a hybrid sweatshirt and jacket, Jones is known for dominating defenses in selections from the brand’s UA Mercenary franchise.
Super Bowl LI is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. Check out some of the Instagram and Twitter posts from the weekend below.