The Rock’s First Under Armour Sneakers are Selling Out Fast

By / 1 hour ago
Under Armour Project Rock
The Rock in his Under Armour Project Rock Collection.
Courtesy of Under Armour.

For fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who have been waiting to buy his first Under Armour signature sneaker, the sneaker is now available. The brand released the Project Rock Delta shoe today via ua.com.

But if you don’t act fast, you may miss out on getting a pair.

As of 1 p.m. ET, several sizes of the training sneaker have already sold out online. Sizes still available are 7-10, 14 and 15.

Under Armour Project Rock Delta

Under Armour Project Rock Delta, $139.99; ua.com

The shoe is a custom colorway and design of the brand’s existing UA Highlight Delta training shoe, a model tough enough to withstand The Rock’s intense workout regimen.

The lightweight and breathable sneaker is equipped with a two-piece Charged Cushioning midsole to absorb impact and provide energy return, a solid rubber outsole on its high impact areas for durability, extended ankle support for stability with a ribbed ankle collar for a snug fit, deep flex grooves for extra flexibility and reflective detailing for visibility in low-light.

The Under Armour Project Rock Delta can be picked up today with a $139.99 retail price.

Aside from the sneakers, other Project Rock selections for men dropped today including T-shirts, tanktops, shorts and leggings. The line also features women’s performance pieces for the first time such as tanks, leggings and accessories.

Under Armour Project Rock DeltaAnother look at the Under Armour Project Rock Delta. Courtesy of Under Armour.
Under Armour Project Rock DeltaThe heels of the Under Armour Project Rock Delta. Courtesy of Under Armour.

