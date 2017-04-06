The Rock’s First Sneaker Sold Out — but Under Armour is Restocking It

Under Armour Project Rock Delta. Courtesy of Under Armour.

It’s safe to say most Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fans missed out on picking up his first signature shoe. But Under Armour is giving those interested in buying them another shot to get a pair.

The Under Armour Project Rock Delta — the brand’s fastest selling shoe of 2017 — is available now via ua.com for pre-order. The training sneakers, which retail for $139.99, will ship to customers on Aug. 15.

Under Armour Project Rock Delta, $139.99 (Ships on Aug. 15); ua.com

To announce the news of how fast the shoe sold out, Johnson wore the kicks on Wednesday while visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to Under Armour, the Project Rock Delta also helped the brand experience its best European e-commerce sales day in its history.

The Project Rock Delta is a colorway and design made for The Rock of Under Armour’s acclaimed UA Highlight Delta trainer, a lightweight and breathable sneaker built with a two-piece Charged Cushioning midsole, solid rubber outsole on its high-impact areas, extended ankle support, a ribbed ankle collar, deep flex grooves and reflective detailing.

After signing with Under Armour in January 2016, The Rock announced in October that his shoe would come out this year. And in March, Johnson backed his statement up by stating the shoes would arrive in April.

Another look at the Under Armour Project Rock Delta. Courtesy of Under Armour.