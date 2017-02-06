Watch Under Armour’s Hilarious ‘The Legend of Tom Brady’ Video

Super Bowl LI champion Tom Brady. AP Images.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday. To celebrate its sponsored athlete’s achievement, Under Armour delivered a hilarious ad as soon as the game ended to celebrate this legend.

The 38-second spot, dubbed “The Legend of Tom Brady,” shows just how much Boston residents love their -playing hero. The clip, created with advertising network Droga5, features dialogue from people in New England speaking about the reigning NFL champion’s greatness.

But not everything the locals said was true.

“Every kid in Dorchester legally has to be named Tom or Brady. The girls, too,” a bartender humorously stated in the video.

The ad wasn’t without its inspiring moments, though.

“He’s 39 years old, still kicking ass, and gives guys like me hope, you know?” a firefighter in the video said.

Under Armour’s latest ad is up now on its YouTube account, and is shared on the brand’s social media channels including Facebook and Twitter.

Brady led the New England Patriots in an epic comeback win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The quarterback completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and 2 touchdowns. His effort also earned him his fourth Super Bowl MVP honor.