Under Armour’s Next Signature Sneaker for Stephen Curry Hits Stores in the Fall

Stephen Curry is debuting his Under Armour Curry 4 sneakers tonight for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And for fans eager to buy a pair, they will have to wait a little while.

Under Armour confirmed with Footwear News that a mid and low iteration of the Curry 4 will arrive to retail in the fall.

The star of the Golden State Warriors is wearing a predominantly white pair of the shoes for the series’ opening night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., which is completed with a speckled midsole and an icy translucent outsole. The shoe boasts a knit material on its upper and SC branding boldly featured on the midsole.

Prior to wearing the Curry 4, Curry has been wearing the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 style throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Today’s game tipped-off at 9 p.m. ET. This NBA Finals series is the first time in NBA history that the two same teams have faced each other for the title three consecutive times. The Warriors and Cavaliers both have a win each in the past two NBA Finals runs.

