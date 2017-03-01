Shop the Shoes of Under Armour Sportswear’s Second Collection

Shop the Shoes of Under Armour
A model in selections from UAS Collection 02.
Under Armour was legitimized in sportswear when it recruited designer Tim Coppens to lead its fashion-focused division. And today, the label unveiled its second collection with Coppens at the Under Armour Sportswear helm, with footwear styles that could be purchased today.

For men, the second UAS drop boasts four looks, including another iteration of the Fat Tire boot. The RLT Summer Suede Fat Tire, which retails for $220, features its signature Michelin Fat Tire Outsole paired with a Charged Cushioning midsole, deconstructed and perforated suede, and reinforced leather on the heel.

In addition to the new Fat Tire look, UAS has delivered three iterations of the all-new men’s Club model: the Club Mid Suede ($150), the Club Mid Canvas ($150), and the Club Low Suede ($130).

The toe cap, tongue, and an inner and outer heel cap of the Mid Suede iteration is executed with suede and boasts a leather quarter panel, while the same components on the Mid Canvas are done with nubuck. Both shoes feature matte metal hooks for the laces, a reflective logo on the heel tab, lycra lining, a rubberized midsole and outsole, and reflective shoelaces.

For the Low Suede, nubuck is used on the toe cap and outer heel cap, while Cordura canvas makes up the quarter panel and tongue. The shoe also features lycra and leather lining, and a rubberized midsole and outsole.
The lone new silhouette for women in the second collection from UAS is the Capeside Low. The shoe, which retails for $120, is executed with a leather upper for the white colorway and a suede upper for the pink iteration, a delta logo perforated counter, and leather lining.
