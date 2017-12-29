Under Armour Is Releasing a First-of-Its-Kind Stephen Curry Sneaker This Weekend

Under Armour Curry 4 Low "Nothing But Nets" Under Armour

When the Under Armour Curry 3 Low “Nothing But Nets” sneakers release this weekend, it’ll be for a great cause.

According to the company, for every pair of the all-red kicks purchased, Under Armour will donate a life-saving insecticide-treated bed net to combat malaria infections to families in Africa.

The philanthropic kicks will be released in conjunction with the United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign, hence the sneaker’s nickname.

Not only are the kicks for a good cause, they’re the first low-top Curry 4 to be released at retail. They feature a knitted upper with a netlike detail at the heel.

“I think what makes the Curry 4 so special is that it was designed from the ground up for Steph in mind,” said Kort Neumann, senior design manager of footwear at Under Armour. “First I stand with function. And then when it comes to aesthetic, I’ll try to apply something that’s close to him.”

The Under Armour Curry 4 Low “Nothing But Nets” is priced at $120 and will release via underarmour.com and brand houses on Sunday.

In the meantime, the midtop Curry 4 can be purchased now for $129.99.

