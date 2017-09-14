Under Armour’s Next Footwear Innovation Will Come From its New West Coast Home

Under Armour's new Portland, Ore.-based facility. Under Armour

Under Armour is a Baltimore-based brand, but it now also has a home in Portland, Ore.

The athletic giant announced today that in an effort to bolster its footwear push, as well as condense and accelerate the footwear and apparel design process, has just opened a performance innovation center in Portland. Under Armour’s new home is a 70,000 sq.-ft. facility located in Southwest Portland near Duniway Park, which was the former home to YMCA.

A look inside Under Armour’s new Portland, Ore. facility. Under Armour

The new office will act as a hub to bring footwear design and development together, and is made to connect designers and developers with both an innovation team and athlete performance analytics in real-time.

Featured in the building, dubbed UA PDX, is a biomechanics lab and performance training center for athlete testing. It is the home of roughly 100 employees of the company and will house the design, development and innovation teams. What will be conceptualized there are future basketball, running, training, golf, outdoor and sport style footwear.

“Footwear is a key driver of our long-term growth and success,” Peter Ruppe, SVP of footwear at Under Armour, said in a statement. “We’ve established a strong foundation, and now UA PDX represents a considerable leap forward towards creating leading performance footwear designed to make athletes better.”