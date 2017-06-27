Under Armour Tightens Up Top Ranks, Taps Patrik Frisk for President

Under Armour Curry 1 "Championship Pack." Champs Sports

Under Armour Inc. today announced that Patrik Frisk will become the company’s president and COO, effective July 10.

Frisk will join the Baltimore-based brand after most recently serving as CEO of Aldo Group. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with VF Corp., where he served as the coalition president of Outdoor Americas with responsibility for The North Face, Timberland, JanSport and other brands.

In conjunction with Frisk’s appointment, Under Armour also announced strategic executive changes aimed at aligning its organizational structure “to better leverage its digital business, support its move toward category management, and drive greater operational efficiency across the organization.”

Included in Under Armour’s executive changes is the naming of Paul Fipps as chief technology officer, who most recently served as its chief information officer and EVP of Global Operation. In the role, Fipps — who joined Under Armour in 2014 as SVP of Global Operations — will oversee engineering of the brand’s web and mobile applications, information technology and real estate functions, and lead its Connected Fitness business.

The brand’s Chief Supply Chain Officer is now Colin Browne, another former VF Corp. exec, who began working at Under Armour in 2016 as its president of global sourcing.

“Today’s leadership appointments and the streamlining of our organizational structure are transformative steps focused on a sharper, consumer-led approach and go-to-market strategy through our category management lens,” Kevin Plank, chairman and CEO of Under Armour, said in a statement. “With the stated goals of accelerating our innovation agenda, optimizing our product assortment and creating a merchandising center of excellence, this underscores our work toward evolving from a great brand with good operations — to a great brand with great operations.”

In addition to today’s changes, Under Armour also noted in a statement that it named Kevin Eskridge as its Chief Product Officer in May. Eskridge has held several leadership roles with the brand since 2009, including his most recent role as SVP of global merchandising, and helped establish its business in China as the brand’s managing director.