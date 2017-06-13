You Have 1 Week to Buy These Under Armour NBA Champion-Themed Curry Kicks

Stephen Curry won his second NBA title Monday, and to celebrate, Under Armour is offering championship-inspired designs for sneakers through its customization platform, UA Icon. But if you don’t act fast, you won’t be able to get a pair.
The themes, which are applied to the Golden State Warriors guard’s first signature shoe, the Curry 1, will be available only until June 19.
The Curry 1 is the shoe the sharpshooter wore during his first NBA Finals win in 2015.
The “Uncharted Territory” and “Splash Art” customs are priced at $160 for men and $130 for kids.
In addition to the custom kicks, Under Armour has several Curry NBA championship-themed apparel items for men and kids for sale now via ua.com.
Under Armour Curry 1 “Uncharted Territory” (Men’s), $160; ua.com
Under Armour Curry 1 “Uncharted Territory” (Kid’s), $160; ua.com
Under Armour Curry 1 “Splash Art” (Men’s), $160; ua.com
Under Armour Curry 1 “Splash Art” (Kid’s), $160; ua.com
To further commemorate Curry’s latest achievement, Under Armour updated its “Make That Old” ad, which aired at the start of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. The new version — dubbed “Made That Old” — shows that Curry fulfilled the promises he made to himself and fans in the original video.
The “Make That Old” spot came in October 2016 after Golden State completed a historic 73-9 regular season that ended without winning an NBA title.
Curry scored 34 points Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.
