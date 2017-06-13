You Have 1 Week to Buy These Under Armour NBA Champion-Themed Curry Kicks

Two-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry. AP Images

Stephen Curry won his second NBA title Monday, and to celebrate, Under Armour is offering championship-inspired designs for sneakers through its customization platform, UA Icon. But if you don’t act fast, you won’t be able to get a pair.

The themes, which are applied to the Golden State Warriors guard’s first signature shoe, the Curry 1, will be available only until June 19.

The Curry 1 is the shoe the sharpshooter wore during his first NBA Finals win in 2015.

Two championship-themed designs available on UA Icon. Under Armour

The “Uncharted Territory” and “Splash Art” customs are priced at $160 for men and $130 for kids.

In addition to the custom kicks, Under Armour has several Curry NBA championship-themed apparel items for men and kids for sale now via ua.com.

Under Armour Curry 1 “Uncharted Territory” (Men’s), $160; ua.com

Under Armour Curry 1 “Uncharted Territory” (Kid’s), $160; ua.com

Under Armour Curry 1 “Splash Art” (Men’s), $160; ua.com

Under Armour Curry 1 “Splash Art” (Kid’s), $160; ua.com

To further commemorate Curry’s latest achievement, Under Armour updated its “Make That Old” ad, which aired at the start of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. The new version — dubbed “Made That Old” — shows that Curry fulfilled the promises he made to himself and fans in the original video.

The “Make That Old” spot came in October 2016 after Golden State completed a historic 73-9 regular season that ended without winning an NBA title.

Curry scored 34 points Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Made that old. #IWILL Congrats @StephenCurry30 on bringing the title back to The Bay. pic.twitter.com/yKOHKciBsx — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) June 13, 2017

Want more?

Golden State of Mind: Durant and Curry Led the Warriors to an NBA Title in These Kicks

Stephen Curry Gets His First NBA Finals Triple-Double in His New Under Armour Sneaker

Under Armour’s Next Signature Sneaker for Stephen Curry Hits Stores in the Fall