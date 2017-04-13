Under Armour Moves Up the Release Date of Stephen Curry’s Next Sneaker

By / 2 hours ago
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
AP Images.

There’s a great chance Stephen Curry wears his new Curry 3Zer0 style throughout the 2017 NBA playoffs. And thanks to Under Armour changing the sneaker’s release date, you could rock the kicks while the baller launches 3-pointers.

The Baltimore-based athletic behemoth announced today that the first colorway of the Curry 3Zer0, dubbed Team Royal, will arrive in stores on Saturday. When the Golden State Warriors star unveiled the shoe last month, the release date was announced as May 1.

The Under Armour Team Royal Curry 3Zer0 will retail for $199.99. The sneaker will be available via ua.com, the UA Shop App, at Under Armour Brand Houses and through select retail partners.

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0, $119.99; ua.com

According to the brand, the design of the 3Zer0 was inspired by protective armor worn by history’s toughest warriors. To execute the inspiration, Under Armour equipped the sneaker with a rugged upper for added protection, also adding a quickness-enhancing stability system.

Under Armour dropped the price of its Curry 3Zer0 sneaker, $119.99, from the Curry 3 that the baller wore throughout the regular season, which retails for $140.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the postseason. Game 1 will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0The “SC” branding on the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 “Team Royal.” Courtesy of Under Armour.
Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 Team RoyalThe heel of the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 Team Royal. Courtesy of Under Armour.

