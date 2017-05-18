Under Armour is a LinkedIn Top Company of 2017

The Under Armour Curry 3Zero in the limited edition white and gold colorway. Courtesy of Under Armour.

Under Armour has another accolade to add to its résumé: a LinkedIn Top Company.

The business-oriented social networking website released today its Top Companies 2017 in the U.S. list, which LinkedIn stated was accumulated based on “interest in a company’s jobs, interest in a company’s brand and employees, and employee retention.”

The Baltimore-based athletic behemoth came in at No. 16. It is the only athletic footwear and apparel outfit on the list.

One reason LinkedIn stated Under Armour is a dream job is because of its affiliation with Major League Baseball (the label is set to become the the league’s official uniform provider). The site also listed giving its employees access to free sporting event and concert tickets as a “sweet perk.”

The deal with MLB was supposed to start in 2020, but Under Armour announced today that it will start a year early, with UA-branded uniforms hitting the diamond in 2019. The brand also stated its pro baseball fan gear will arrive in stores in 2018.

In 2015, Under Armour was named the Brand of the Year at the annual FN Achievement Awards. The year prior at the same awards show, Under Armour’s founder and CEO, Kevin Plank, was named Person of the Year.

