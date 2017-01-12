Will Under Armour Get More People Into Golf With Jordan Spieth’s Signature Shoe?

Jordan Spieth during the 2016 Emirates Australian Open. Mike Frey/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Spieth is one of the best golfers in the world, and soon he’ll have his own signature shoes to prove it.

The 23-year-old PGA Tour sensation’s first golf shoe, the Under Armour Spieth One, was confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday. Spieth says he’ll be traveling to Korea and Tokyo to promote the shoes, although no further details or images were provided. According to Golfweek, the Under Armour Spieth One will launch on March 1.

Excited to be headed to Tokyo & Korea next week to launch my first shoe: #SpiethOne. Follow @UAGolf for all the coverage. #IWILL — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) January 10, 2017

While Under Armour will likely engage in an aggressive marketing campaign as the launch date approaches, athletic industry analyst Matt Powell of The NPD Group speculates that the Spieth One will fail to have an impact where it counts most: with millennials.

According to Powell, the key demographic in sports footwear is consumers in their late teens to late 20s, an audience that has historically been unenthused toward the golf category. “Golf does not appeal to the millennial. Millennials are not picking up the game as [baby] boomers age out [of it], which is why golf is in decline,” Powell said, adding that he does not expect the Spieth One to be an important shoe in the long run.

Jordan Spieth practices in Under Armour shoes. Matt York/AP/REX/Shutterstocl

Although the announcement from Spieth came this week, it appears that the Spieth One signature shoe has been in the works for quite some time. In October 2015, Under Armour golf agent Andrew Summers tweeted about the shoe’s launch, although the date referenced in his post never came to fruition.

178 Days till official launch #SpiethOne — Andrew Summers (@sportsteamwear) October 9, 2015

