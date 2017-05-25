Under Armour Adds a Floyd Mayweather Jr. Boxing Protege to its Athlete Roster

Boxing sensation Gervonta Davis REX Shutterstock

Floyd Mayweather Jr. promotes a boxer who has the potential to be as great in the ring as he was. And the next time that boxer steps into the ring, he’ll be laced up in Under Armour.

The Baltimore-based athletic giant is now the official sponsor of IBF super-featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, also of Baltimore. The 22-year-old fighter boasts a professional boxing record of 18-0, with 17 knockouts.

Gervonta Davis in front of his Under Armour billboard in Baltimore. Courtesy of Under Armour.

Davis last fought on Saturday, a scrap at London’s Copper Box Arena with Liam Walsh, and left with a third-round TKO victory. When he stopped Walsh, Davis was wearing an Under Armour boxing boot.

“Tank” is the latest boxer to align with Under Armour, a brand already boasting a solid lineup of fighters, highlighted by Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Gervonta Davis (left) in the ring wearing Under Armour against Liam Walsh. REX Shutterstock.

But bolstering its presence in boxing with athlete additions isn’t all Under Armour has done this week. The brand announced today that it has signed Canadian long-distance runner Lanni Marchant to a multiyear partnership deal. Marchant is a Canadian marathon record holder, boasting the country’s fastest times for women in a marathon (2:28) and half marathon (1:10:47).