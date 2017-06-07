Under Armour Is Giving Runners a ‘Doctor’s Note’ to Skip Responsibilities and Run Today

Under Armour's "Doctor's Note" meme generator for Global Running Day. Runnersdayoff.com

A note from your doctor can get you out of almost anything. If you’re ready to bail on your responsibilities for the day and head out on a run, Under Armour has a note for you.

For today’s Global Running Day celebration, the Baltimore-based athletic outfit is giving runners a “Doctor’s Note” via runnersdayoff.com that allows them to give up whatever was going on for the day and venture out on the streets, treadmill or trails to log some miles. When visiting the website, the user may upload a photo to a meme generator that boasts a faux doctor’s note that reads “Skip Today. Run Instead.”

The brand is encouraging runners to post the meme to Twitter or Instagram, tag @uarunning and include the hashtag #RunnersDayOff.

Under Armour has several styles on the market today for all types of runners. Some of the brand’s most coveted looks include the road-ready Charged Bandit 2, the Horizon RTT for the trails and its SpeedForm Sprint Pro track spike.

Under Armour Horizon RTT (Men’s), $109.99; ua.com

Under Armour Horizon RTT (Women’s), $109.99; ua.com

Under Armour Charged Bandit 2 (Men’s), $99.99; ua.com

Under Armour Charged Bandit 2 (Women’s), $99.99 $74.99; ua.com

Under Armour SpeedForm Sprint Pro (Men’s), $119.99; ua.com

