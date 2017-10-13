Here’s How to Buy the Under Armour Curry 4 ‘More Rings’ Pack on NBA Opening Night

When NBA star Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors squad begin their quest for another championship ring next week, the baller’s fans can buy a limited-edition pack of his latest Under Armour sneakers inspired by his wining ways.

The Under Armour Curry 4 “More Rings” Championship Pack arrives on Oct. 17, opening day of the NBA regular season, in limited quantities at select retailers. The pack can be purchased at Foot Locker in New York City on 34th Street, Shoe Palace in Oakland, Calif., Champs Sports in Chicago, as well as through the Finish Line digital app and ua.com.

The pack boasts two pairs of the Curry 4 — a predominantly white look with gold accents and a mostly black iteration with hits of white.

The white and gold look from the Under Armour Curry 4 Championship Pack. Under Armour

The black and white Under Armour Curry 4 from the Championship Pack. Under Armour

Aside from the shoes, the collection includes a golf divot tool that doubles as a cigar holder (a nod to the cigar Curry lit in the locker room following the 2017 NBA Finals win), two pairs of Stance socks and a signed letter from the baller himself.