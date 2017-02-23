Stephen Curry’s Sneakers Get Customized With Exotic Materials

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (center) reacts during an NBA game in February. AP/REX/Shutterstock

You’ve never seen NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s sneakers quite like this.

For a commissioned project, Jacob Ferrato, who is known to many in the sneaker community as JBF Customs, reimagined the Under Armour Curry 1’s traditionally synthetic materials with something far more exotic.

Instead of the mesh and plastics used on the original sneaker, Ferrato wrapped the Curry signature model in genuine yellow ostrich with blue leather overlays. Accents use the flesh side of the blue leather for both color and texture contrast.

Because this was a commissioned project for a customer, sneakerheads won’t be able to purchase this exact pair. However, prices for Ferrato’s work begin at $1,000, and inquiries can be made at jbfcustoms.com.

In related news, Curry’s 2017 NBA All-Star Game sneakers are still available from underarmour.com for $149.99.

A detailed look at Jacob Ferrato’s customized Under Armour Curry 1. Instagram: @jbfcustoms

Jacob Ferrato’s customized Under Armour Curry 1 features blue leather with its flesh side used for accents. Instagram: @jbfcustoms

