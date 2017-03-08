Under Armour’s Message to Women: ‘You’re More Than a Pretty Face’

I Will What I Want Campaign starring Misty Copeland. Courtesy of brand.

Under Armour is telling women “you’re more than a pretty face.” The athletic brand is celebrating International Women’s Day with a new campaign spot, released last night on the Under Armour Women Twitter account.

The video features a series of text, including: “You’re so pretty is still pretty much the highest compliment some people think you can give a woman, which is pretty sad, considering all we’ve accomplished.”

The spot then goes on to say: “You’re more than a pretty face, you’re also pretty strong, pretty bold, pretty fierce, pretty brave and pretty soon you’ll be making history.”

The video ends with “go ahead and call me pretty.”

Under Armour made headlines for its “I Will What I Want” campaign, which champions female athletes. Misty Copeland, Lindsey Vonn and Gisele Bündchen have all been featured in marketing materials.

Misty Copeland in Under Armour’s “I Will What I Want” campaign, 2014 Under Armour.

Kevin Plank and Misty Copeland pose for Footwear News in May 2016. Axel Dupeux

