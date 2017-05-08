Under Armour Owned Boxing This Weekend

Under Armour boxer Canelo Alvarez after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6. REX Shutterstock.

Under Armour sponsors two of boxing’s biggest stars, and over the weekend, they both had moments in the spotlight.

Saturday night saw the biggest name in the sport, Canelo Alvarez, dismantle fellow Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in 12 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez beat Chavez in every round on the judges’ scorecards, with all three scoring the fight 120-108.

Alvarez’s biggest moment of the night, however, came after the fight with Chavez was over.

For years, Alvarez has been accused by analysts and fans of the sport of ducking a fight with Gennady Golovkin, the most feared boxer in the middleweight division. When his bout with Chavez came to a close, Alvarez and Golovkin (a Jordan Brand athlete) met in the ring to announce that they would finally fight each other, on Sept. 16. The venue for the title fight has not yet been determined.

Under Armour also took time this weekend to celebrate the recent career-defining win of its other boxing star, Anthony Joshua. The heavyweight champion of the world defeated Wladimir Klitschko via knockout in Round 11 on April 29, at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. On Sunday, during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs, the athletic brand revealed an ad with English rapper Kano titled “Road to Greatness,” which was dedicated to Joshua and his path to heavyweight supremacy. The clip was shot at the U.K.’s iconic Repton Boxing Club.

Alvarez boasts a career record of 49-1-1, with 34 wins coming by way of knockout. Joshua has a record of 19-0, with all of his fights ending with a knockout of his opponent.