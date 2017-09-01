Nike Partners With Renowned Boutique for Three Retro Sneakers Dropping This Month

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 lateral. Nike

Renowned Los Angeles boutique Undefeated is no stranger to high-profile Nike collaborations, but the store’s upcoming retro Air Max release is one that’s thus far been shrouded in secrecy.

Despite the lack of an official release date, images and information continue to surface for the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97, which is expected to release in three different styles.

Pictured here is the black makeup in the collection, which makes use of patent leather overlays combined with red and green piping reminiscent of Gucci’s classic colors.

Additional key features include reflective details, repeating Undefeated branding, and Undefeated’s signature “five strike” logo on the tongue pull tab and insole.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 is expected to release this month. Check back soon for the latest updates on this collection.

