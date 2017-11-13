These Limited-Edition Adidas Ultra Boosts Aren’t Coming Out Until Spring ’18

Thanks to coveted collaborations with the likes of Converse, Nike and Vans, California-based retailer Undefeated has been a favorite brand among sneakerheads in 2017, and it looks like it could be adding to its one-off offerings very soon.

The retailer is reportedly partnering with Adidas for a co-branded Ultra Boost sneaker that boasts large “Undefeated” lettering across the right and left shoes, turning an otherwise mundane black and white color scheme into an eye-catching design.

🔌US8 8.5, $480 A post shared by Hugo Wong (@hugokickz) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

The unreleased style also boasts Undefeated’s signature Five Strike logo at the tongue of the right shoe, a Primeknit upper with fused taping around the toe for durability and a white-on-white Boost midsole and outsole.

This limited-edition look will reportedly be released spring ’18. In the meantime, you can shop Undefeated’s Nike Air Max 97 collaboration below with prices starting at $300.

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 lateral. Nike

