Tyler, the Creator Just Bought His First Air Jordan Sneakers

Rapper Tyler, the Creator has elevated his reach in the sneaker community this year through a new partnership with Converse, but it was another Nike Inc.-owned brand that had the “Flower Boy” artist’s attention over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Tyler — who also owns and operates the Golf Wang clothing line — showed off what he calls his first pair of Jordan sneakers: the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard.”

The style was released in 2015 and gives Tyler’s first Air Jordan sneaker an orange, black and white makeover inspired by the uniform Michael Jordan wore during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy. During the matchup, the legendary baller destroyed the glass hoop’s glass backboard; hence the nickname for the coveted sneakers. Check out the clip below to watch the broken-backboard moment.

my furst pair pic.twitter.com/UBgKXYdAnQ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 16, 2017

Notable for its limited-edition status, premium leathers and unique colorway, this “Shattered Backboard” style was one of 2015’s most sought-after sneakers and has gone on to become one of the most valuable Air Jordan 1s. It’s available from Stadium Goods, with prices beginning at $550; a size 8.5 is listed as high as $999.

Tyler’s 2017 collaborations include several limited-edition colorways of the classic Converse One Star, along with his own Golf le Fleur signature style. All are sold out at retail but can be purchased on the aftermarket, with prices ranging from $130 to around $200.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard.” Stadium Goods

