Tyler, the Creator Debuts Never-Before-Seen ‘Golf le Fleur’ Converse Sneakers

Tyler, the Creator Instagram: @feliciathegoat

Just days after unveiling a sneaker project with ASAP Nast, it looks like Converse could have another collaboration with a popular rapper up its sleeve soon.

Tyler, the Creator took to Instagram yesterday wearing what appears to be an unreleased look from his ongoing Converse One Star “Golf le Fleur” collection. This new pair features a green suede upper, features a new logo similar to the rapper’s previous flower-inspired designs. An orange flower pattern is also visible on the outsole of the unreleased style.

13. Africa ( studio demo) A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

The rapper’s previous “Golf le Fleur” releases have all been quick sell outs, and currently have an average aftermarket resell value of around double their original retail price ($100). A total of five styles have been released thus far: one in July, and another drop of four makeups in August.

There is currently no confirmed release date for this Tyler, the Creator x Vans style, but readers can shop previous drops with prices starting around $150 here.

Tyler, the Creator x Converse One Star “Golf le Fleur,” from $150; ebay.com

Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star blue lateral Converse

Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star purple lateral Converse

Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star pink lateral Converse

Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star yellow lateral Converse

Want more?

The 5 Best Sneakers for Wet Weather Out Now

Nike Q1 Profits Are Better Than Expected, But Americans Are Still Buying Less of the Brand

Converse Made Limited-Edition Chuck Taylors for All 30 NBA Teams