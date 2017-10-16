Converse Gave Tyler, the Creator His Own Signature Sneaker, and It Drops Next Month

Tyler, the Creator Noel McGrath/BFA/Rex Shutterstoc

After two successful launches of limited-edition Converse One Star styles over the summer, rapper Tyler, the Creator is getting his very own signature shoe with the brand.

Converse officially announced today the Golf le Fleur sneaker, which comes in three distinct colorways and takes cues from the recording artist’s previous One Star designs.

Here, the classic One Star sneaker has been updated with custom Golf le Fleur graphics on the outsole, exaggerated eyestays, padded collars, tongues and a new overlay at the heel. Also of note is the model’s traditional star logo, which has been masked inside of a larger flower logo on the lateral and medial sides of each style.

Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur “Jolly Green.”

The Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur will be available in “Jolly Green,” “Solar Power” and “Vanilla,” with a launch set to take place Nov. 2 from Converse retailers and online from converse.com.

In addition to the rapper’s first official signature sneaker, the collection includes matching limited-edition apparel including a sherpa bomber jacket, sherpa shorts, sherpa bucket hat, pullover hooded sweatshirts and a T-shirt.

Previous Tyler, the Creator x Converse drops have sold out quickly and have featured a total of five special makeups of the One Star.

Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur “Vanilla.”

An on-foot look at the Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur “Jolly Green.”

An on-foot look at the Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur “Solar Power.”

An on-foot look at the Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur “Vanilla.”

Want more?

The 5 Best Sneakers for Wet Weather Out Now

Nike Q1 Profits Are Better Than Expected, But Americans Are Still Buying Less of the Brand

Converse Made Limited-Edition Chuck Taylors for All 30 NBA Teams