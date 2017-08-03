Tyler, the Creator’s New Converse Golf Le Fleur Sneakers Caused a Frenzy and Sold Out in Seconds

Tyler, the Creator X Prutting/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

Tyler, the Creator isn’t slowing down following the release of his latest album, “Flower Boy,” and his first sneaker collaboration with Converse in July.

The rapper-designer issued today a fresh installment of his Converse One Star designs, adding four new seasonal colors to the mix in soft pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and yellow.

Each style retails at $100 each, but sold out within seconds at online retailers — and the in-store drops weren’t any tamer. See below for a clip of the queue at Foot Locker’s 1460 Broadway door in New York City, where the artist was on hand signing autographs.

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star purple lateral. Converse

The suede-covered Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star kicks feature suede uppers and embroidered details throughout, including graphics at the tongue, heel and around the model’s signature quarter-panel star branding.

Off-white cotton laces and rubber midsoles complement the look, the latter of which is printed with text reading, “Don’t let ’em kill your flowers, water your garden and stunt,” while the outsole bears a Golf logo.

Cushioning is provided by an OrthoLite sockliner, adding comfort whether you’re wearing the kicks casually or putting them to use on a skateboard.

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star blue heel. Converse

Due to the limited-edition nature of this collab, all four special makeups have sold out at most e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Converse UK, nike.com and Shoe Palace. However, select sizes and styles can be found now on eBay with prices beginning around $175.

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star, from $175; ebay.com

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star outsole. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star purple heel. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star purple top. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star blue lateral. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star blue top. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star pink lateral. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star pink heel. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star pink top. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star yellow lateral. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star yellow heel. Converse

Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star yellow top. Converse

