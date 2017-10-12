Twitter Can’t Decide What Color These Viral Vans Sneakers Are

Social media users are debating the color of this Vans Old Skool sneaker. Twitter: @dolansmalik

It’s happening again.

In a phenomenon reminiscent of the unforgettable “the dress” viral social media post from 2015, a Twitter user’s Van’s Old Skool sneakers have become the center of a heated debate.

It all started innocently with Twitter user @TFILDOLANS asking her followers “What colour is this?,” accompanied by a photo of the now-famous Vans kicks.

What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

A debate quickly picked up steam — were they pink and white or teal and gray?

ITS TEAL AND GREY — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

you can literally go on the vans website and find this exact shoe 😂😂😂 a teal & gray vans doesnt exist pic.twitter.com/loprfcNGBK — Apparently Obi-Wan? (@TheLEGOCantina) October 11, 2017

here i am resolving your problems. bye pic.twitter.com/HnAFQPXHJm — ♀rozy (@demitheprincess) October 11, 2017

now that's beige and very light teal ? uh — c🌻 (@madsrabbits) October 11, 2017

Turquoise and gray.. Right? — Spooky Dolans 🎃 (@Sabrina050605) October 11, 2017

where tf do u see pink?? LMFAO — Amanda ♡ (@12_16_99) October 11, 2017

i thought I had defeated you. yet we meet again, Ambiguously Coloured Item Of Clothing https://t.co/QTFviX1DY5 — jake (but spooky) (@mcguffiejake) October 11, 2017

Users remained divided, until the person who originally took the photo (user @dolansmalik) emerged to set the record straight.

“The real shoe is pink and white okay? The second pic was with flash and darkened, so it looked teal and gray,” she explained.

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha🎃 (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

But even that didn’t seem to be enough for some users, who continued to question the color.

I saw both pink and white and teal I grey in the pic i saved SO EXPLAIN — shay (@tragicsabrina) October 11, 2017

i see both gray/ teal and pink/ white — ˗ˏˋ spooky nadja ˎˊ˗ (@1800clique) October 12, 2017

Based on Vans Old Skool styles that are currently available, the facts lean towards it being a pink and white colorway. Readers can shop a similar style now for $78 from stylebop.com.

Vans Old Skool Stylebob

