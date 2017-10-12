Twitter Can’t Decide What Color These Viral Vans Sneakers Are

Vans Old Skool
Social media users are debating the color of this Vans Old Skool sneaker.
It’s happening again.

In a phenomenon reminiscent of the unforgettable “the dress” viral social media post from 2015, a Twitter user’s Van’s Old Skool sneakers have become the center of a heated debate.

It all started innocently with Twitter user @TFILDOLANS asking her followers “What colour is this?,” accompanied by a photo of the now-famous Vans kicks.

A debate quickly picked up steam — were they pink and white or teal and gray?

Users remained divided, until the person who originally took the photo (user @dolansmalik) emerged to set the record straight.

“The real shoe is pink and white okay? The second pic was with flash and darkened, so it looked teal and gray,” she explained.

But even that didn’t seem to be enough for some users, who continued to question the color.

Based on Vans Old Skool styles that are currently available, the facts lean towards it being a pink and white colorway. Readers can shop a similar style now for $78 from stylebop.com.

Vans Old Skool Vans Old Skool Stylebob

