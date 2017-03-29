Truck Driver Pleads Guilty to Stealing Over $19,000 Worth of New Balance Shoes

New Balance sneakers. Instagram: @thomaslindie

A Maryland truck driver has pled guilty to stealing more than $19,000 worth of sneakers.

ABC2 of Baltimore reports that Cortney Lynn Slater, 29, of Reisterstown, Md., entered a guilty plea Tuesday for a charge of one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

According to the report, the incident dates back to July 2016 when Slater allegedly absconded with a pallet of New Balance sneakers. A New Penn Motor Express employee noticed that the pallet was missing and alerted management, saying he had last seen Slater near the shipment.

That’s when dispatchers flagged down Slater, ordering him to bring back the shoes back. He was later allegedly spotted by a security manager unloading the stolen pallet near a dumpster in a mall parking lot.

Upon questioning, Slater reportedly said that a co-worker had offered him $250 to steal the sneakers. Slater is now free on bond and will be sentenced May 15.

