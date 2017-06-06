The Air Jordan Restock at Trophy Room Sold Out in Minutes

The Air Jordan 11 "72-10" Nike

NBA icon Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, announced via Twitter on Monday that his Trophy Room online store would soon have a huge restock of Air Jordan styles. Today, the replenishment of kicks happened, and the shoes sold out in minutes.

At 10 a.m. ET, the younger Jordan announced on his personal Twitter account, @HEIRMJ, that the Air Jordans had arrived. And within two minutes, his followers were replying stating they couldn’t get any sneakers because they were all sold out.

y'all really just sold out in 2 minutes… — ㅤ (@LQ300_) June 6, 2017

The styles replenished at the Trophy Room online store include a pair of Air Jordan 1 looks (“Top 3” and “Black Toe”), a trio of Air Jordan 11s (“Legend Blue,” “Space Jam” and “72-10”), three Air Jordan 12 looks in both mid and low (“Flu Game,” “The Master,” “CNY” and “Closing Ceremony”), the Air Jordan 4 “First Flight,” the Air Jordan 7 “Bordeaux” and the Air Jordan x Trophy Room XX3.

For Air Jordan fanatics, although the Trophy Room restock has been pillaged, you can still get your hands on a pair of coveted kicks this weekend. The Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” arrives on Saturday and will retail for $175.

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney,” $175; nike.com

