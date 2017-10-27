Michael Jordan’s Son’s Store Is Releasing These Limited-Edition Air Jordans This Weekend

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 17 Twitter: @TrophyRoomStore

Michael Jordan’s son’s sneaker store is preparing to release a new limited-edition Air Jordan style this weekend.

Orlando’s Trophy Room, which is owned by Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus, has already released several exclusive Air Jordan styles, and it will be expanding its portfolio with a new take on a rarely-seen shoe.

The model of choice this time around is the Air Jordan 17, which debuted in 2001 and has been seldom seen in the decade-plus that followed. But that’s about to change this weekend, as the Air Jordan 17 gets its first new retro colorway since its original release.

Launching 1 day only on 10/28, The @Jumpman23 X @TrophyRoomStore XVII Retro will be at our pop up event @TIERNightclub. Doors at 8AM. 🏆‼️ pic.twitter.com/1DaUwNCF6G — TROPHY ROOM (@TrophyRoomStore) October 27, 2017

The color palette chosen for this release uses a light gray nubuck base with accents of black and metallic gold throughout. Like 2008’s “Collezione Pack” release, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 17’s shroud features music notes, a nod to Michael Jordan’s love for jazz.

This pair will be released Saturday at 8 a.m. ET at Orlando’s Tier Nightclub, while an online release will take place via trophyroomstore.com at 10 a.m. ET. A retail price of $275 is expected.

Web Store launch online @ 10AM including FREE domestic shipping🏆‼️#TROPHYROOM pic.twitter.com/3VTemRV64o — TROPHY ROOM (@TrophyRoomStore) October 27, 2017

