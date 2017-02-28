Jeff Staple, Andre 3000 and The Shoe Surgeon Are Customizing Tretorn Sneakers

Canadian artist Samara Shuter customizes a pair of Nylite sneakers in colorful patterns. Courtesy of brand.

Athletic brand Tretorn is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Nylite sneaker with the help of a group of artists and tastemakers.

The brand is partnering with 50 influencers who have put their individual spin on a pair of blank Nylites. The custom artwork will be exhibited at events throughout 2017, culminating in an auction for charity at the end of the year. The collection can be seen online.

Those putting paintbrush to sneaker include Andre 3000, Jeff Staple, Jayson Atienza, Alexander-John, Mimi Yoon, Samara Shuter and Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone. Exclusive artist content will be distributed and promoted via Tretorn digital channels as well as the artists’ own, using the hashtag #Nylite50.

Artist Jason Atienza details a Nylite sneaker for Tretorn. Courtesy of brand.

“We continue to seek new and authentic ways in which to make Tretorn culturally relevant and connect with our audience,” said Natasha Fishman, EVP of marketing for Authentic Brands Group, parent of Tretorn.

The sneaker became a favorite among tennis stars Bjorn Borg and Martina Navratilova, who wore it on and off court. In 1976, it made a Wimbledon appearance, turning it into preppy must-have. It’s designed with a natural canvas upper, environmentally friendly EcoOrtholite sockliner and non-marking rubber sole.

Artist Samara Shuter is best known for her menswear-inspired art work. Courtesy of brand.

Want more?

Stephen Curry’s Sneakers Get Customized With Exotic Materials

Mache Creates Custom ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ New Balance 247 Sneakers for Fabolous and Jadakiss