You Can Bid on André 3000’s Custom-Designed Tretorn Sneakers for Charity

Adele Renault custom designed Tretorn Nylite 50. Ebay

As the holidays approach, athletic lifestyle brand Tretorn is getting into the spirit of giving. Starting at noon ET today, the company put a series of custom-designed Nylite 50 sneakers up for auction at ebay.com/Tretorn, in celebration of the sneaker’s 50th anniversary.

Tretorn teamed up with 50 artists including André 3000 Benjamin, Jeff Staple, The Shoe Surgeon, Jayson Atienza, Rubina Dyan and UR New York, to put their spin on the iconic style. All proceeds will benefit emerging artists at Art Start, a nationally recognized model for using the creative arts to transform young, at-risk lives.

Jeff Staple custom designed Tretorn Nylite 50. Ebay

This is not the first time André 3000 Benajmin, best known as the part of the Outkast duo (with Big Boi), is collaborating with Tretorn. He recently joined the brand as creative collaborator and brand ambassador, and is putting his spin on its iconic styles for spring ’18.

“My first pair of Tretorns were in middle school, and since then the Nylite has always held a space in my closet,” he said. “With this collaboration, I got to go into Tretorn’s closet and play. The capsule collection translates my daydream sketches into the real world.”

André 3000 Benjamin custom designed Tretorn Nylite High. Ebay

UR New York custom designed Tretorn Nylite 50. Ebay

The entire range of shoes will also be on display at Tretorn’s booth at ComplexCon on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, in Long Beach, Calif.