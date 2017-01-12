8 Trends to Know About in Outdoor Shoes

Kamik's fall '17 Vintage Line for kids. Peter Verry.

Several reoccurring themes for fall ’17 were presented during the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market expo in Salt Lake City this week that the shopping public will soon be able to experience and consume for themselves. Before the new styles and updated silhouettes for the season arrive, here are seven trends Footwear News spotted during the biannual showcase that you should know about.

Don’t Forget About the Kids

Outdoor brands are ramping up efforts to win over the next generation of consumers. Kids shoes, executed with the same quality as looks for adults, are a big deal for fall ’17. Kamik is exemplary of this: With its first season, the brand will deliver a heritage collection for kids, dubbed the Vintage Line.

Pick Your Favorite Fashionable Runner

Styles that will hold up for your run and also look good enough to wear out on the town are strong in fall ’17. Saucony’s Liteform Series (coming in June) and new colorways of Hoka One One’s Hupana silhouette (retailing for $115) are sure to turn heads — after you log some miles in them, of course.

Hoka One One Hupana for men and women. Peter Verry.

Hit the Trails for a Run

The trail running category continues to gain momentum, and more brands are looking to get you through your off-road run. Vasque, a brand that hasn’t been in the trail running conversation for two years, has decided to re-enter the category. The brand’s trail styles will be sold exclusively at REI until January 2018.

Vasque fall ’17 trail running sneakers. Peter Verry.

Everything Is Athletic

OK, not everything is athletic in the outdoor market, but you wouldn’t know that walking the Salt Palace Convention Center for the winter expo. The athletic influence over the market is growing rapidly, and brands rooted in sport have stellar looks coming soon. Must-have styles include the Adidas Outdoor Tivid Mid light hiker (arriving in August for $120) and the Under Armour Newell Ridge Mid Reactor (coming in October with a $190 price tag).

Adidas Outdoor Tivid Mid. Peter Verry.

Under Armour Newell Ridge Mid Reactor. Peter Verry.

Everything Has a Vibram Outsole

Once again, not everything has a Vibram outsole, but there are enough styles using the brand’s compounds to make you think it’s Vibram or nothing. Styles including trail runners, light hikers and others from a plethora of brands all use its offerings.

Vibram’s Carrarmato-outsole. Peter Verry.

Protect the Outdoors

People in the outdoor industry are passionate about protecting the places enthusiasts explore and enjoy. Chaco is one of many brands looking to preserve such areas, and its partnership with the National Parks Foundation is symbolic of this. Not only will the brand give the foundation $50,000 over two years to support its education efforts, facilities building and more, it has a collection arriving in February featuring 10 different Z/2 and ZX/2 iterations that boast webbing specific to 10 different National Parks.

A selection from Chaco’s partnership with the National Parks Foundation. Peter Verry.

Look Good in the Cold

There will be plenty of cold-weather lifestyle looks for men and women to choose from in fall ’17 deliveries. Lowa has some solid styles coming in September, including its men’s Serfaus ($225) and London ($200), as well as its Fiss ($250) for women.

Lowa fall ’17 cold-weather lifestyle looks. Peter Verry.

Heritage Holds Strong

Despite a strong athletic influence taking over the marketplace, many brands continue to deliver vintage looks that devoted outdoors lovers covet. Timberland is one label with strong heritage silhouettes coming in the fall, such as the limited 1978 Authentication Hiker ($250), which will be distributed to top-tier accounts in August.