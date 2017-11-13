Travis Scott Wears Unreleased Nikes and Flies on a Robotic Bird at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rapper Travis Scott performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. Invision/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Rapper Travis Scott isn’t waiting for the official street date to break out store owner Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max collaboration.

Scott performed yesterday at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, taking a trip across the pond to perform his song “Butterfly Effect” atop a massive mechanic bird prop.

During his performance and red carpet entrance, the rapper paired a painted denim jacket and baggy cargo pants with a pair of Wotherspoon’s buzzed-about Air Max 1/97 VF sneaker, the result of Nike’s crowdsourced Vote Forward design contest in March.

The unreleased sneakers, which are inspired by vintage Nike products, feature a multicolor corduroy Air Max 97 upper and the sole of the Air Max 1. Their first confirmed release will take place Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Need Supply in Richmond, Va., on a first come, first served basis.

Need Supply’s Richmond launch will be followed by a second prerelease in Los Angeles this month. After that, the sneakers will see a wider drop for Nike’s 2018 Air Max Day celebrations in March.

Before launch details were announced, a pair of the shoes sold on eBay for $96,100 this month. There are now a handful of pairs available with prices starting at $1,500.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself because the Air Max is iconic,” Wotherspoon, owner of bicoastal boutique Round Two, told Footwear News prior to winning the contest. “Personally, I consider myself an Air Max enthusiast, so I put the pressure on myself, like: ‘Man, you better not disappoint yourself.’”

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF sneakers worn by Travis Scott. YouTube

Scott is a fledgling footwear designer in his own right. The rapper’s Velcro-equipped customizable Air Force 1s were featured in Nike’s recently unveiled AF-100 collection, and he’s also got an unreleased “Cactus Jack” Jordan Trunner sneaker.

Travis Scott at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

Travis Scott wears the unreleased Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF sneakers. Invision/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF. Need Supply

