Travis Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ Nike Air Force 1 Shoes Come Out Tomorrow

Nike’s special-edition Air Force 1 AF-100 releases conclude this week with the launch of buzzing rapper Travis Scott’s first publicly-released sneaker collaboration.

Scott’s “Cactus Jack” Air Force 1 design opens up opportunities for near-endless customization possibilities thanks to removable Swoosh logos and interchangeable Velcro patches that can be applied to various parts of the shoe’s upper.

Custom Swoosh logos come packaged with the shoes and feature a chrome-coated variation, a lenticular fire graphic and more. Other accoutrements include a Velcro “Cactus Jack” logo and deubrés that mimic like Scott’s diamond-drenched grill.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 lateral side. Nike

The sneaker itself uses a white canvas construction with iridescent piping that gives the otherwise muted look a heavy installment of color. Additional custom details include upside-down Nike logos at the tongue and the heel, while the sneaker’s insole features Scott’s name.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 retails for $150 and will be released tomorrow via nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET and select Nike Sportswear retailers globally at various times.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 medial side. Nike

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1. Nike

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 top. Nike

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 outsole. Nike

Want more?

Travis Scott Wears Unreleased Nikes and Flies on a Robotic Bird at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

Nike Unveils a First-of-Its-Kind Air Max Sneaker Coming Out in 2018

Here’s How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Sneaker Collection