Travis Scott’s Unreleased Air Jordan Shoes Could Already Be Popping Up at Thrift Stores

Rapper Travis Scott’s new Jordan Brand sneaker collaboration has yet to hit stores — or even get a confirmed release date — but it looks like a pair has already found its way into a thrift store.

In images shared on Instagram, the “Cactus Jack” Jordan Trunner sneakers are pictured with a price tag of $54.95 still attached. Given that standard Trunner models retail for $140 and Scott’s collaboration will likely see a premium price increase, it would be an understatement to call the sub-$60 price a good deal.

someone just found a pair of Travis Scott's unreleased Cactus Jack Trunners in a New York thrift store 👀🌵 @travisscott A post shared by FTP Flame 🔥 (@ftpflame) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

At concerts, Scott has given the unreleased Jordan sneakers to fans, so it’s not implausible that a pair could have found its way into a secondhand store.

There is currently no confirmed release date for the “Cactus Jack” Travis Scott x Jordan Trunner, but inline versions of the sneaker can be purchased now from nike.com for $140.

U blessed kid @jumpman23 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

First vibe. We got moooore Pay attention to how I said more @jumpman23 Nike boyzzzzzzzzz USA A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

