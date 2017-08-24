Travis Scott’s Unreleased Air Jordan Shoes Could Already Be Popping Up at Thrift Stores

Rapper Travis Scott’s new Jordan Brand sneaker collaboration has yet to hit stores — or even get a confirmed release date — but it looks like a pair has already found its way into a thrift store.
In images shared on Instagram, the “Cactus Jack” Jordan Trunner sneakers are pictured with a price tag of $54.95 still attached. Given that standard Trunner models retail for $140 and Scott’s collaboration will likely see a premium price increase, it would be an understatement to call the sub-$60 price a good deal.
At concerts, Scott has given the unreleased Jordan sneakers to fans, so it’s not implausible that a pair could have found its way into a secondhand store.
There is currently no confirmed release date for the “Cactus Jack” Travis Scott x Jordan Trunner, but inline versions of the sneaker can be purchased now from nike.com for $140.
