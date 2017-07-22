Rapper Travis Scott Teases New Brand Jordan Sneaker Collab

Travis Scott teases Jordan Trunner x Cactus Jack. Courtesy of Instagram

Rapper Travis Scott debuted a first-look at what looks like a new Jordan Brand collaboration with his own label, Cactus Jack Records.

The “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” hitmaker teased on Instagram today an unreleased Jordan Trunner shoe, calling the kicks the “First vibe,” adding, “We got moooore. Pay attention to how I said more @jumpman23 Nike boyzzzzzzzzz USA.”

First vibe. We got moooore Pay attention to how I said more @jumpman23 Nike boyzzzzzzzzz USA A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Featuring Cactus Jack and Jordan branding, the shoes had a low-top profile and slip-on silhouette. Some of the mixed-materials appeared to include leather, patchwork fabric, a metallic strip around the heel, and some portions of the upper had a knit-like material.

Colors included gray, blue and green.

U blessed kid @jumpman23 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Straps were incorporated around the tongue and side.

One day earlier, the entertainer shared an image of a boy holding an autographed shoe, captioning the picture, “U blessed kid.”

Travis Scott at Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

