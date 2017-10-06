Travis Scott Gives Fans Another Look at His Still-Unreleased Nike Collab

Travis Scott Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

While Travis Scott fans await the rapper’s upcoming Air Jordan and Nike sneakers, he is continuing to tease the already-coveted collaborations on social media.

Scott took to Instagram yesterday, pairing the unreleased Air Force 1 kicks with an all-denim ensemble.

Scott’s low-top Nike Air Force 1s include interchangeable Velcro Swoosh logos that can be customized to the owner’s desire. The patches include fiery flame patterns and chrome-plated beveled looks that add flair to an otherwise minimal look.

The white canvas and leather kicks also include patches with Scott’s personalized “Catcus Jack” graphics, which are also seen on his Air Jordan Trunner design.

There is currently no confirmed release dates for any of Scott’s sneaker collaborations. FN will update with further details once they’re made available.

