Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Levi’s x Air Jordans Coming in 2018

Levis x Air Jordan 4 Instagram: @easyotabor

With the release of his collaborative album with Quavo of Migos looming, rapper Travis Scott took to Instagram last night to show off a special pair of unreleased Air Jordan sneakers.

“Cactus is up to something,” Scott said in his Instagram story, citing his Cactus Jack nickname as well as a possible reference to Drake and Future’s “Jumpman” track from 2015.

The video includes a first look at a Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 collaboration, which has been rumored for a while but wasn’t confirmed until now. The shoes include an indigo blue denim upper with copper contract stitching, a tan tongue patch and a gum rubber outsole.

Scott’s project manager, Easy Otabor, shared a closer look at the kicks on his story, which you can see in the image above.

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 is set to launch in 2018, with a total of three colorways expected for $220 each. Black and white-based styles will reportedly launch alongside this indigo look.

Scott has had a busy couple of weeks. The rapper’s customizable Air Force 1 collaboration arrived this month, and his anticipated “Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho” joint album alongside Quavo releases digitally tonight at midnight. He was also in attendance for Colette’s store closing this week, where he released a limited-edition vinyl record with Saint Luarent.

