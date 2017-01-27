7 Shoes You Can Wear in the Gym — and Everywhere Else

If you’re making progress on your New Year’s resolution but need a little extra motivation to take it to the next level, the right pair of shoes could be just the thing you need to flourish.
To get the most bang for your buck, consider a pair of training sneakers versatile enough that you’ll be able to wear them at the gym and after the gym. Many training models emphasize function over style, and the last thing you want to do is ruin a pair of sneakers that isn’t properly equipped for your regimen, but there’s a comfortable middle ground of shoes that look just as good as they perform.
Shop some of Footwear News’ favorites below.
Nike Train Dynamic, $130; nike.com
New Balance 99 Trainer, $79.99; newbalance.com
Under Armour Charged Legend Stripe, $109.99; underarmour.com
Jordan Trainer Prime, $110; nike.com
Asics Gel Craze TR 4, $85; asics.com
Nike Free Train Force Flyknit; $130; nike.com
Puma Fierce Core, $90; zappos.com
