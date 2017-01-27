7 Shoes You Can Wear in the Gym — and Everywhere Else

By / 2 hours ago
Jordan Trainer Prime
With a look reminiscent of the classic Air Jordan 12 basketball sneaker, the Jordan Trainer Prime is built for multi-sport use.
Nike

If you’re making progress on your New Year’s resolution but need a little extra motivation to take it to the next level, the right pair of shoes could be just the thing you need to flourish.

To get the most bang for your buck, consider a pair of training sneakers versatile enough that you’ll be able to wear them at the gym and after the gym. Many training models emphasize function over style, and the last thing you want to do is ruin a pair of sneakers that isn’t properly equipped for your regimen, but there’s a comfortable middle ground of shoes that look just as good as they perform.

Related
Here's Why Retail Will Struggle This Spring

Shop some of Footwear News’ favorites below.

Nike Train Dynamic With its sock-like collar, unique lacing system and gum outsole, the Nike Train Dynamic is right on trend. Zappos

Nike Train Dynamic, $130; nike.com

New Balance 99 New Balance’s 99 trainer combines a subtle gray upper with a contrasting neon green sole for an attention-grabbing look. New Balance

New Balance 99 Trainer, $79.99; newbalance.com

Under Armour Charged Legend Stripe Under Armour’s Charged Legend Stripe trainer has a sleek shape with a unique geometric pattern on its upper. Under Armour

Under Armour Charged Legend Stripe, $109.99; underarmour.com

Jordan Trainer Prime With a look reminiscent of the classic Air Jordan 12 basketball sneaker, the Jordan Trainer Prime is built for multi-sport use. Nike

Jordan Trainer Prime, $110; nike.com

Asics Gel Craze TR 4 The Asics Gel Craze TR 4 is suitable for use in the gym without compromising the Japanese brand’s classic style. Asics

Asics Gel Craze TR 4, $85; asics.com

Nike Free Train Force Flyknit The Nike Free Train Force Flyknit comes in easy-to-wear colorways such as this black and white variation. Nike

Nike Free Train Force Flyknit; $130; nike.com

Puma Fierce The Kylie Jenner-approved Puma Fierce is stable and supportive enough to get the job done in the gym and it’ll look good doing it, too. Dillards

Puma Fierce Core, $90; zappos.com

Want More?

Karlie Kloss Talks Fitness Goals and Training Tips

Jordan Brand Unveils Breakfast Club Training Program

The 5 Ultimate Sneakers for the Ultimate Gym Rat

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s