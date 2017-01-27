7 Shoes You Can Wear in the Gym — and Everywhere Else

With a look reminiscent of the classic Air Jordan 12 basketball sneaker, the Jordan Trainer Prime is built for multi-sport use. Nike

If you’re making progress on your New Year’s resolution but need a little extra motivation to take it to the next level, the right pair of shoes could be just the thing you need to flourish.

To get the most bang for your buck, consider a pair of training sneakers versatile enough that you’ll be able to wear them at the gym and after the gym. Many training models emphasize function over style, and the last thing you want to do is ruin a pair of sneakers that isn’t properly equipped for your regimen, but there’s a comfortable middle ground of shoes that look just as good as they perform.

Shop some of Footwear News’ favorites below.

With its sock-like collar, unique lacing system and gum outsole, the Nike Train Dynamic is right on trend. Zappos

Nike Train Dynamic, $130; nike.com

New Balance ’s 99 trainer combines a subtle gray upper with a contrasting neon green sole for an attention-grabbing look. New Balance

New Balance 99 Trainer, $79.99; newbalance.com

Under Armour ’s Charged Legend Stripe trainer has a sleek shape with a unique geometric pattern on its upper. Under Armour

Under Armour Charged Legend Stripe, $109.99; underarmour.com

With a look reminiscent of the classic Air Jordan 12 basketball sneaker, the Jordan Trainer Prime is built for multi-sport use. Nike

Jordan Trainer Prime, $110; nike.com

The Asics Gel Craze TR 4 is suitable for use in the gym without compromising the Japanese brand’s classic style. Asics

Asics Gel Craze TR 4, $85; asics.com

The Nike Free Train Force Flyknit comes in easy-to-wear colorways such as this black and white variation. Nike

Nike Free Train Force Flyknit; $130; nike.com

The Kylie Jenner-approved Puma Fierce is stable and supportive enough to get the job done in the gym and it’ll look good doing it, too. Dillards

Puma Fierce Core, $90; zappos.com

Want More?

Karlie Kloss Talks Fitness Goals and Training Tips

Jordan Brand Unveils Breakfast Club Training Program

The 5 Ultimate Sneakers for the Ultimate Gym Rat