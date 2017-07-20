People Are Freaking Out Over This Tour De France Cyclist’s Legs After 18 Days of Riding

Tour de France rider Paweł Poljański's legs after the 18th day of the competition. Courtesy of Instagram

With a 23-day schedule, a 1,758-mile route and only two days of rest, the Tour de France is one of the most rigorous tests of endurance and can yield some shocking results.

Just look to Polish rider Paweł Poljański, who shared on Wednesday how his body has manifested after 18 days of the bike race.

After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired 😬 #tourdefrance A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

“After 16 stages I think my legs look little tired,” he captioned an Instagram photo that revealed bulging veins and wonky tan lines. The image received 3,874 comments and more than 37,000 likes.

Comments from social media users ranged from concern to disbelief, with one person observing that he “look like a human leaf,” and another advising, “Please go see a doctor.”

Poljański is sponsored by performance brand Specialized and is riding in the label’s racing shoes.

Last year Sidi-sponsored Chris Froome won his third Tour de France title after a triumphant finish in Paris.

Poljański is among the 198 cyclists at the 104th competition, which will name a new champion on Sunday.