The Top Sneaker Moments of the Year on Social Media

Whether it was a viral sensation that racked up retweets or a pair of kicks celebrities couldn’t get enough of, sneakers were everywhere you turned this year.

With so much going on, it can be hard to keep track of the best moments, so take a trip down memory lane below.

For this year’s Air Max Day, Nike called upon 12 noteworthy fans from across the globe to compete in the brand’s “Revolutionairs” Vote Forward contest. Each participant created their own Air Max design, vying for the opportunity to have their shoe put into production.

Social media was key in the contest, with several participants using their platforms to generate excitement. In the end, Sean Wotherspoon, co-owner of bicoastal streetwear boutique Round Two, took home the win.

“Personally, I consider myself an Air Max enthusiast, so I put the pressure on myself, like: ‘Man, you better not disappoint yourself,'” Wotherspoon told FN prior to winning.

His Air Max 1/97 design was prereleased in November at Richmond, Va.’s Need Supply and Undefeated in Los Angeles, with a wider release coming in March.

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was one of the year’s most talked-about sneaker releases, with standout styles such as spring’s black and white “Zebra” look and the holiday season’s neon “Semi Frozen Yellow” colorway. But in between the drops, some social media users got carried away and created their own custom versions of the highlighter yellow look — with actual highlighters.

The phenomenon was kicked off by Yeezy Mafia, who challenged users to draw on their “Zebra” Yeezy Boosts with Sharpie markers.

“The response was pretty cool, we gave out a few tokens (to buy Yeezy carts) to the guys with fake pairs so they can get a real one,” Yeezy Mafia told FN. “And everyone was having fun. That shows how influential we are. That’s crazy.”

In a viral sensation reminiscent of 205’s “the dress” meme, a pair of pink Vans sneakers became the cause of confusion in October.

It all started rather innocently, with a user asking what color her Vans Old Skool shoes were. A heated debate picked up quickly from there.

After hours of discourse, the question was finally settled by the original user. “The real shoe is pink and white okay?,” she wrote. “The second pic was with flash and darkened, so it looked teal and gray.”